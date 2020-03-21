Smart Money Investing in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry in Q4 2018: Tracking PE, VC, and MandA Investments Globally

“Smart Money Investing in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry in Q4 2018”, report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume. It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends in sectors including food, cosmetics & toiletries, alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. The report brings together GlobalData’s research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

Key Highlights:

— North America accounted for majority of M&A transactions in Q4 2018

— The food industry held the largest share of M&A deals in the fourth quarter of 2018

— The alcoholic beverages was the highest gainer in M&A deals

— The majority of the top investments by value are in in the North American region in Venture Capital Funding Deals

— PE Investments was the second-largest deal type in Q4 2018, led by high-value transactions.

Key Players:

Diageo

SlimFast

VIAU Foods

Ruixing Coffee Co. Ltd

Beyond Meat Inc.

Kettlebell Kitchen

Pernod Ricard

Ban Labs Pvt. Ltd

Global Bakeries

Sazerac

Glanbia

Maple Leaf Foods

Elliott Management

True North Capital

Scope:

The report provides insights into investment activities in the consumer packaged goods industry around the world in Q4 2018, including —

— A global snapshot of investment trends in the global consumer packaged goods industry.

— Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.

— Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including food, cosmetics & toiletries, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

— Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into emerging areas of investment in the consumer packaged goods industry.

— Identify products that are likely to make an impact on the market.

— Gain Information about key investors operating in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Key Points from TOC:

M&A Deals in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Global M&A deal highlights, Q4 2018

Key Takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues: Diageo, SlimFast, and VIAU Foods

Venture Capital Funding in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Global venture capital funding highlights, Q4 2018

Key Takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues: Ruixing Coffee Co., Ltd , Beyond Meat, Inc., and Kettlebell Kitchen

Private Equity Investments in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

Global Private Equity Investment highlights, Q4 2018

Key Takeaways

Examples highlighting investment avenues: Pernod Ricard, Ban Labs Pvt. Ltd, and Global Bakeries

Appendix

