Smart Mirror Industry 2019-2026: Market Trends, Share, Size and Company Profiles Forecast Report

Global Smart Mirror Market was valued at US$ 2.87 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.84% during a forecast period.
Based on application, the automotive sector is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising automation industry across the globe. On the basis of component, software segment is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period due to software is an essential part of a smart mirror, which is used in hospital and smart home applications. The software has features such as display any information on a screen and 3D modeling are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Major driving factors of the market are rising vehicles production, construction activities are increasing in the residential sector, and growing technological advancements. Growing usage of IoT and rise in penetration of smart technologies are expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in Global Smart Mirror Market
Gentex Corporation
Magna International Inc.
Japan Display Inc.
Samsung Electronics
Murakami Kaimeido
Seura
Perseus Mirrors
Ficosa
Dension
Electric Mirror
Panasonic
Pro Display
Tech2o
Toshiba Corp
Scope of the Report for Global Smart Mirror Market
Global Smart Mirror Market, by Component
Software
Hardware
Services
Global Smart Mirror Market, by Application
Healthcare
Automotive
Residential
Others
Global Smart Mirror Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
The increasing acceptance of smart home technology, integrating organic light emitting diode in smart mirrors and increased adoption of smart mirrors in hotels and public restrooms, which is surging the global smart mirrors market growth in a positive way. Various government bodies are implementing camera display mirrors in light motor vehicles in some nations are also expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of technological knowledge and a high cost of a product are act as restraints in the market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints in the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.
North America is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to growing technological advancements, developed economy, and changing living standards of the consumers. Growing adoption of smart mirrors in hotels & restaurants, shopping mall, and the automotive sector is fuelling the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income of consumers and increasing production of vehicles. The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.
Some Points from TOC for Smart Mirror Market:
Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Research Objectives
1.2. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
Chapter 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations Used
2.3. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global Smart Mirror Market Size, by Value and Volume (US$ Bn)
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Challenges
Chapter 5. Market Decision Framework
5.1. Porterâ€™s Analysis
5.2. Value Chain Analysis
5.3. SWOT Analysis
5.4. PEST Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis and Forecast
6.1. Global Smart Mirror Market Size& Y-o-Y Growth Analysis
6.1.1. North America
6.1.2. Europe
6.1.3. Asia Pacific
6.1.4. Middle East & Africa
6.1.5. South America
Chapter 7. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component
7.1. Introduction and Definition
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Component
7.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component
7.5. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis, by Component
7.6. Smart Mirror Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component
Chapter 8. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
8.1. Introduction and Definition
8.2. Global Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Application
8.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application
8.4. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis, by Application
8.5. Global Smart Mirror Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
Chapter 9. Global Smart Mirror Market Analysis, by Region
9.1. Global Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Region
9.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region
9.3. Global Smart Mirror Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
Chapter 10. North America Smart Mirror Market Analysis
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America Smart Mirror Market Overview
10.3. North America Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Component
10.4. North America Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Component
10.4.1. Software
10.4.2. Hardware
10.4.3. Services
10.5. North America Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Application
10.6. North America Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Application
10.6.1. Healthcare
10.6.2. Automotive
10.6.3. Residential
10.6.4. Others
10.7. North America Smart Mirror Market Value Share Analysis, by Country
10.8. North America Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Country
10.8.1. U.S.
10.8.2. Canada
10.9. North America Smart Mirror Market Analysis, by Country
10.10. U.S. Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Component
10.10.1. Software
10.10.2. Hardware
10.10.3. Services
10.11. U.S. Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Application
10.11.1. Healthcare
10.11.2. Automotive
10.11.3. Residential
10.11.4. Others
10.12. Canada Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Component
10.12.1. Software
10.12.2. Hardware
10.12.3. Services
10.13. Canada Smart Mirror Market Forecast, by Application
10.13.1. Healthcare
10.13.2. Automotive
10.13.3. Residential
10.13.4. Others
10.14. North America Smart Mirror Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.14.1. By Component
10.14.2. By Application
10.15. Key Trends
10.16. Key Developments
..Continued
