Smart Mining Market Offering Trends, Share, Size, Growth Until the End of 2025

Looking at the current market trends as well as the promising demand status of the “Smart Mining Market”, it can be projected that the future years will bring out positive outcomes. This research report added by MRRSE on its online portal delivers clear insight about the changing tendencies across the global market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report. This research study analyzes the market for smart mining in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The smart mining market has been segmented on the basis of automated equipment, component (hardware component and software solutions), service, and geography. The geographical segmentation includes regions which are further divided into nine countries, which are the major players in the global smart mining market. The report features a detailed regional segmentation with market growth forecasts for the 2017−2025 period. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, 2016 is estimated while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2017 to 2025. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2017 to 2025. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the development of information and communication technologies for the smart mining business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global smart mining market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart mining market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global smart mining market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the smart mining business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include the rising concerns about mining operation optimization and the introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in mining. As the ore grade falls, mining companies are forced to explore reserves at remote locations which has been made possible using information and communication technology. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the smart mining market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The smart mining market was segmented on the basis of automated equipment (excavators, load haul dump, drillers & breakers, robotic truck, and other automated equipment), hardware component (sensors, RFID tags, intelligent systems, and others), software solution (logistics software, data and operation management software, safety and security systems, connectivity solutions, analytics solutions, remote management solutions, and asset management solutions), services (support and maintenance, system integration and implementation services, Automated Equipment training services, and consulting services) and geography. The smart mining market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South and Central America, and Middle East and Africa. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the smart mining market.

Key players in the smart mining market include Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, HEXAGON, STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, SYMBOTICWARE INC., Alastri, IntelliSense.io, ABB Ltd., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Alcatel-Lucent. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments

Smart Mining Market: By Automated Equipment

Excavators

Load Haul Dump

Drillers & Breakers

Robotic Truck

Other Automated Equipment

Smart Mining Market: By Hardware Component

Sensors

RFID Tags

Intelligent Systems

Others

Smart Mining Market: By Software Solutions

Logistics Software

Data And Operation Management Software

Safety And Security Systems

Connectivity Solutions

Analytics Solutions

Remote Management Solutions

Asset Management Solutions

Smart Mining Market: By Services

Support And Maintenance

System Integration And Implementation Services

Automated Equipment Training Services

Consulting Services

Smart Mining Market: By Region

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



