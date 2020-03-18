Smart Mining Market Latest Report On Challenges 2025 | Trimble Navigation Limited, Alcatel-Lucent

Global Smart Mining Market: Snapshot

The market for smart mining has gained a considerable momentum across the world. The advent of smart mining technologies has changed the dynamics of the mining industry in a major way. The increasing uptake of latest technologies, such as automated mining equipment, RFID tags, sensors, monitoring software, and innovative mine analytics are benefiting the businesses of the leading players in the mining industry. These technologies are gradually replacing the manual labor and are bringing in efficacy through enhanced connectivity for optimum production.

Companies involved into mining activities are increasingly adopting Internet of things (IoT). Along with this, the increase in the uptake of autonomous equipment is propelling the global smart mining market significantly. The growth of this market is also attributed to the eco-friendly and safer results offered by its tools. However, the lack of the skilled workforce, absence of state-of-art infrastructure, and the implementation of stringent government norms and regulations regarding air, water, and the environment may limit the growth of this market in the near future.

Nonetheless, the increasing trend of automation, improvement in digital mining concepts, and the rising investment in rich mining infrastructure are anticipated to boost this market noticeably in the years to come. Coal mining, non-metal mining, steel mining, and gold mining are the main application areas of smart mining technology across the world.

Global Smart Mining Market: Overview

In the last few years, the global market for smart mining has witnessed several changes, especially in terms of technology. The use of several sensors, automated mining equipment, analytical and monitoring software, and RFID tags is expected to help the key players in the overall development of the global smart mining market. This is also estimated to help the leading players in reducing their dependency on labors and enhance the productivity in the next few years. As a result, the global smart mining market is likely to register a progressive growth rate in the forecast period.

Global Smart Mining Market: Key Trends

The increasing concerns associated with the mining operating optimization is one of the important factors projected to encourage the growth of the global smart mining market in the next few years. In addition, the introduction of the Internet of Things is predicted to contribute extensively towards the development of the overall market. On the other hand, the requirement of high capital investment and the undefined standards related to the smart mining technology are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global smart mining market in the coming years.

Global Smart Mining Market: Market Potential

The global smart mining market is expected to witness a substantial growth throughout the forecast period, The increasing mining activities in order to fulfill the rising demand for consumers worldwide is likely to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. Key players in the global smart mining market are making notable efforts to introduce new and effective technology to increase the production capacities of the mines. In addition, the rising concerns related to the environment across the global smart mining market are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global Smart Mining Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart mining market has been divided on the basis of geography into South and Central America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Europe. As per the market intelligence study, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global smart mining market throughout the forecast period. A substantial growth from India and China and the rising number of mining activities are projected to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific smart mining market in the next few years.

Furthermore, Europe and North America are anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. The robust economic growth of several developing countries in these two regions and the rising adoption of the Internet of Things are expected to generate promising growth opportunities for the key players operating in the smart mining market. Moreover, advancements in the mining technology and the advent of innovative devices and systems are supplementing the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Smart Mining Market: Competitive Analysis

At present, the global smart mining market is extremely fragmented in nature with a presence of a large number of players. Some of the key players operating in the smart mining market across the globe are Caterpillar Inc., Joy Global Inc., Sandvik AB, Komatsu Ltd., STONE THREE MINING PTY LTD, ABB Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Alastri, SYMBOTICWARE INC., SAP SE, Trimble Navigation Limited, Alcatel-Lucent, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., HEXAGON, Atlas Copco, and IntelliSense.io.

The rising number of players entering the smart mining market is anticipated to strengthen the competitive scenario of the overall market in the coming years. The robust growth of the global smart mining market can be attributed to the rising focus of key players on innovations and technological developments. Moreover, the expansion of the product portfolio is predicted to supplement the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

