Smart Manufacturing Technology Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

Smart manufacturing technology is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem.

GE is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 13%.

In 2018, the global Smart Manufacturing Technology market size was 156000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 298640 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Smart Manufacturing Technology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

ABB

Siemens

SAP

Schneider

Emerson

Oracle

IBM

Honeywell

Cisco

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Fanuc

NVIDIA

Keyence

Cognex

Stratatys

3D Systems

Daifuku

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manufacturing IT

Automation Control System

Instrumentation & Field Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

