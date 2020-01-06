Smart Manufacturing Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Smart Manufacturing Technology Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Manufacturing Technology market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 250220 million by 2025, from $ 169240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Manufacturing Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing Technology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Smart Manufacturing Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
GE
Cisco
ABB
SAP
Schneider
Siemens
IBM
Emerson
Honeywell
Oracle
Cognex
3D Systems
Stratatys
Rockwell
NVIDIA
Fanuc
Keyence
Yokogawa
Daifuku
Market Segment by Type, covers
Manufacturing IT
Automation Control System
Instrumentation & Field Devices
The manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.) segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals & Materials
Healthcare
Industrial Equipment
Electronics
Oil & Gas
Others
The automotive application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018.
