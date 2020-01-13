Smart manufacturing Market Growth Trends and Drivers Analysis 2019-2025

Smart manufacturing is a combination of various technologies and solutions which collectively, if implemented in a manufacturing ecosystem. These technologies and solutions are called “enablers”, which help in optimizing the entire manufacturing process and thus increase overall profits.

Manufacturing IT (MES, ERP, PLM, APC, EAM, etc.); Automation Control System (DCS, PLC, HMI, SCADA, FCS, etc.); Instrumentation & Field Devices (Sensors, Actuators, Drives, Valves, etc.)

The growing emphasis on increasing production efficiency and gaining visibility across the entire value chain are the two major factors driving market growth. In addition, the availability of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and plant asset management solutions to small and medium enterprises is further accelerating the industry growth.

Automotive and aerospace & defense industries are the leading growth avenues for smart manufacturing solution providers with industries such as oil and gas and industrial equipment manufacturing rapidly scaling their digitalization efforts.

While cost reduction and manufacturing intelligence are the primary targets of industry players, product quality, sustainability, and compliance are gaining prominence in the industry. The return on investments in smart manufacturing is one of the key promoters of the market with numerous manufacturers having reported quantifiable benefits including energy efficiency, reduction in safety incidents, reduction in cycle times, and lower maintenance costs.

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Manufacturing market will register a 9.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 250 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3862042-global-smart-manufacturing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This study considers the Smart Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manufacturing IT

Automation Control System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Materials

Healthcare

Industrial Equipment

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

ABB

Siemens

SAP

Schneider

Emerson

Oracle

IBM

Honeywell

Cisco

Rockwell

Yokogawa

Fanuc

NVIDIA

Keyence

Cognex

Stratatys

3D Systems

Daifuku

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Manufacturing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Manufacturing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Manufacturing IT

2.2.2 Automation Control System

2.2.3 Instrumentation & Field Devices

2.3 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Manufacturing Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.3 Chemicals & Materials

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Industrial Equipment

2.4.6 Electronics

2.4.7 Oil & Gas

2.4.8 Others

2.5 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Manufacturing by Players

3.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GE

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.1.3 GE Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GE News

11.2 ABB

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.2.3 ABB Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 ABB News

11.3 Siemens

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.3.3 Siemens Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Siemens News

11.4 SAP

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.4.3 SAP Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAP News

11.5 Schneider

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.5.3 Schneider Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Schneider News

11.6 Emerson

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.6.3 Emerson Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Emerson News

11.7 Oracle

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Smart Manufacturing Product Offered

11.7.3 Oracle Smart Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Oracle News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3862042-global-smart-manufacturing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)