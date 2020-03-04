Smart Manufacturing Market 2019: Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies By 3D Systems Corporation, ABB, Cisco, Daifuku America, Stratasys, Cognex Corporation, Google, Intel Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION And others

The Smart Manufacturing report provides clients with the advanced information on their business scenario which helps them stand high in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This market research report performs the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing. This Smart Manufacturing market research report has latest and efficient market insights with which businesses can ponder to enhance their marketing, advertising, promotional and sales strategies. Huge data and information of this report is gathered from a variety of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, white papers, annual reports of the companies, and mergers.

Market Analysis:

Global smart manufacturing market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 171.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 417.07 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise can be attributed due to the acceptance of automated machinery in manufacturing and a number of industries.

Competitors/Players:

3D Systems Inc., ABB, Cisco, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Stratasys Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Google, Intel Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Universal Robots, Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, FANUC CORPORATION, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Manufacturing Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Manufacturing Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Smart Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Manufacturing Market

Global smart manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Smart Manufacturing Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Restraints:

High initialization and operational, maintenance costs is expected to restrain the market growth

With constant innovation, and debugging in software, there is need for constant upgrades in software which hampers the manufacturing process thus acting as a market restraint

Market Drivers:

High adoption of automated machinery in a number of manufacturing industries is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing amount of government investments currently taking place in support of smart manufacturing is also expected to drive the market growth

Segmentation:

By Information Technology

Human Machine Interface, Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence, Plant Asset Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Warehouse Management System, Industrial Communications

By Enabling Technology

Industrial 3D Printing, Collaborative Robots, Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing, Machine Condition Monitoring, Industrial Machine Vision, Industrial Cybersecurity, Digital Twin, Automated Guided Vehicle

By Industry Segmented Into Process Industry

Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Others

Segmented Into Discrete Industry

Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Semiconductors & Electronics, Medical Devices, Machine Manufacturing, Others

By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

