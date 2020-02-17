Smart Locks Market – Exhibit 18.30% CAGR with New Smart Home Investments

According to a recent report compiled by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the competitive landscape of the global smart locks market is prognosticated to show notable growth owing to the expansion of telecommunication networks and mobile computing devices. The market is estimated to expand at a remarkable rate within the next few years due to the surging focus towards investments of building smart city infrastructure that has aided the entire development of the smart locks market at a global level.

Major players of the global smart lock market are Assa Abloy Group, Honeywell International Inc., Home Inc., Assa Abloy Group, Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. Major companies are investing huge amount of money into research and development activities in order to bring forth the progress of product development in the market.

As per the TMR report, the global smart locks market is predicted to be worth US$ 1.01 bn between 2016 and 2024. The CAGR is estimated to be 18.30% by the end of 2024. Based on categorization by product type, the deadbolt segment is projected to hold large share in the global market owing to high product durability and low installation costs of the products. From a geographical perspective, North America is estimated to be holding a 33.6% share in the market with Europe competing closely.

The Smart Locks market has been segmented on the basis of product type, unlocking mechanism and application. Based on product type, the market has been further classified into deadbolt type and lever/Knob type. On the basis of unlocking mechanism, the market has been divided into keypad, touch screen, touch to open, app based and hybrid/integrated. By application, the market is further classified into government, commercial, industrial and residential.

Geographically, the report classifies the global Smart Locks market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

The global smart locks market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Deadbolt

Lever/Knob

By Unlocking Mechanism

Keypad

Touch Screen

Touch to Open

App Based

Hybrid/Integrated

By Application

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geography