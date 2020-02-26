Smart lock Market Comprehensive Coverage 2019: By Spectrum Brands, Inc, Schlage Locks, Assa Abloy Group, Kwikset, Vivint Smart Home, Schlage Locks, Cansec Systems, Safewise, ASSA ABLOY Group, Allegion, PLC, dormakaba, Onity, Vivint Smart Home,And Others

This Smart lock market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This global market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, applications. The Smart lock market report presents data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Smart lock market research report also provides market forecast information, considering the history of industry, the future of the industry with respect to what situation it may face, it will grow or it will fail.

This report proves to be an indispensable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. The market research performed here also provides information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors for the forecast period of 2018-2025. This Smart lock market report has a chapter on the Global Smart lock market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides valuable data related to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Smart Lock Market

Smart Lock market is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2025 from USD 1.13 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Smart Lock Market

ASSA ABLOY 2018, Allegion plc, dormakaba Holding, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Onity, Cansec Systems Ltd., Master Lock Company LLC. Safewise., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Schlage , Assa Abloy Group, Havenlock Inc., Home Inc., Kwikset, Vivint Inc., Apigy Inc.,Schlage, Samsung Sdsco. Ltd, And Others .

Key Development:

In 2017 , Allegion to Launch Revamped Locknetics Product Line. Its valuable for increase market share along with new technology based product which leads in market penetration

In 2017, Panasonic to launch intelligent smartphones, where its introduce the smart lock technology to expand its market volume and customer preference.

In 2018, Samsung SDS Launches Korea’s First Wi-Fi Integrated IoT Smart Door Lock. It introduces the latest version of security and convenience.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Smart Lock Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Smart Lock Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Smart Lock Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of mobile computing devices and telecommunication networks.

Growing demand in Hospitality management.

Rising focus and investments into smart city infrastructure.

Rapidly applicable in residential and commercial construction sector.

Distortion due to high cost of establishment.

Demand Side Primary Contributors:

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors:

Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Lock Market

The global Smart Lock market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Smart Lock market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Smart Lock Market

The market is based on Market type,

Unlocking Mechanism, communication, Application geographical segments.

Based on Market type, the market is segmented into

Deadbolt, Lever/Knob, Padlocks, Other Locks.

Based on Unlocking Mechanism, the market is segmented into

Keypad, App Based, Hybrid/Integrated, Touch to Open.

Based on Communication,

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Other Protocols.

Based on Application,

Industrial, Residential, Institution & Government, Commercial.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

