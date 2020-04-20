Smart Lighting Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

About this report

In our new research report we deliver value in terms of segmental analysis and forecasts on the global smart lighting market at the regional level as well as from a global perspective. With the help of extensive research, our analysts have studied how different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global smart lighting market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape with a view to achieve competitive advantage in the long run. We have analyzed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their magnitudes across various regions in the globe while studying this market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with the necessary acumen and insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with value and volume forecast projections for the period 2017 – 2025 in terms of revenue (US dollars). It also includes detailed pricing analysis by type along with the smart lighting market value chain analysis.

Competitive assessment and other key focus areas

In order to provide a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitive analysis and information on key players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of producers dealing with smart lighting on parameters such as operating margins, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis of various segments of the global smart lighting market.

The report further indicates segment wise definition of the market along with its overall scenario during the assessment period. The publication focuses on identifying various opportunities in the global market and presents updates and insights associated with the various segments of the global smart lighting market. In depth analysis on average prices in US$/units have been considered for smart lighting to arrive at appropriate market size numbers. Key market splits have been deduced from surveys and primary research. The prices of smart lighting products have been tracked at the wholesaler level across regions.

Market Taxonomy

By Product

Fixture

Lighting Control

Others (such as Smart Bulbs)

By Light Source

LED

CFL

Incandescent

By Communication Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Indoor

Commercial/Industrial

Residential

Outdoor

Street Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Lighting for Public Places

By Region