Smart Leak Detectors Market 2019, by Honeywell, FIBARO, Roost, LeakSMART, Samsung, D-Link, Aeotec, WallyHome, Insteon

Smart leak detectors are used to detect leak in the situation, the most common used products are water leak detectors. When the sensor is tripped, a signal is sent back to people.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Leak Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for smart leak detectors in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced smart leak detectors. Increasing of residential and commercial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of smart leak detectors of APAC will drive growth of the market.

Globally, the smart leak detectors industry market is not very concentrated as the manufacturing technology of smart leak detectors is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like T Honeywell, FIBARO and Roost, Inc. etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their smart leak detectors and related services. At the same time, USA, occupied 30% revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global smart leak detectors industry because of their market share and technology status of smart leak detectors.

The consumption volume of smart leak detectors is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of smart leak detectors industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of smart leak detectors is still promising.

The worldwide market for Smart Leak Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Honeywell

FIBARO

Roost, Inc.

LeakSMART

Samsung

D-Link

Aeotec

WallyHome

Insteon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wired Smart Leak Detectors

Wireless Smart Leak Detectors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others

