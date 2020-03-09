Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

​According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Kitchen Appliances market will register a 28.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3170 million by 2024, from US$ 890 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Kitchen Appliances business, shared in Chapter 3.

Smart kitchen appliances refers to the introduction of microprocessors and computer technology to the production of electrical equipment, the formation of intelligent kitchen, electrical products with active monitoring of their own failure and active control and active adjustment and other intelligent functions.

For industry structure analysis, the Global Smart Kitchen Appliances industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 65.21% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of Smart Kitchen Appliances. Through open cooperation, integration of multi-resources, the first to build smart kitchen ecosystem, and explore the kitchen appliances new sales channels. Hatch a “super workshop” platform to absorb the community’s smart kitchen, green kitchen resources to help entrepreneurs realize their dreams. Traditional household electrical appliance enterprises, online sales platform and New Internet Company will compete in this field based on different resources they have.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Kitchen Appliances market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Haier Group

BSH Appliance

Miele & Cie KG

Panasonic

Robam

Midea

This study considers the Smart Kitchen Appliances value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart Refrigerator

Smart Cookers

Smart Hood

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Household

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Kitchen Appliances consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Kitchen Appliances market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Kitchen Appliances manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Kitchen Appliances with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Kitchen Appliances submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

