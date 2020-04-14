Smart Irrigation Market – Need for Bringing Advancements in Food Production Catalyze Growth

Increasing usage of water in farming and gardening activities has aggravated the concerns over global water conservation. Farmers are using sensors and other technologies to be a step ahead of planning the cultivation of crops against the changing weather and irregular water supply. Smart irrigation systems are being adopted in agricultural sector across developed countries, while developing economies are striving to build strong rapport between farmers and smart irrigators through awareness programs. Companies are developing advanced smart irrigation systems that can facilitate the cultivation needs for future generations. Moreover, smart irrigation systems being developed are being used for watering the schoolyards and common botanical gardens under municipal limits.

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report, the demand for smart irrigation systems will continue to gain traction in the foreseeable future. The global smart irrigation market will expand vigorously during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The report has compiled valuable insights and analytical assessments to develop an accurate forecast on the expansion of the global smart irrigation market for the near future.

The report analyzes the current market scenario and gauges the future prospects of smart irrigation with an elaborate segmentation of the overall smart irrigation market. The report provides a market snapshot through an executive summary that gives details on the key research findings and forecasted market estimations. These insights can enable the companies in smart irrigation market to take strategic decisions towards future market direction.

The global smart irrigation market is driven by the need for bringing advancements in food production in various developing and developed regions. The intensifying need for reducing the reliance of agriculturists on rainfall for water needs in irrigation in developing economies has offered a big momentum to the growing significance of such technologies.

In addition, rising need for minimizing excess water use in the agriculture sector is expected to bolster the need for smart irrigation technologies. These technologies enable agriculturists to monitor soil temperature and soil moisture, which helps in correctly estimating water needs of plants. Furthermore, the demand or smart irrigation systems is propelled by growing awareness about several long-term benefits of smart irrigation on soil quality and agricultural yield.

The global smart irrigation market is expected to garner a large gain from the rising adoption of an array of wireless communication systems and sensors. Constant technological advances in networked sensors and microcontrollers used in smart irrigation systems are anticipated to boost the market. Substantial adoption among agricultural professionals world over is expected to accentuate the growth.

Limited awareness among consumers pertaining to benefits of smart irrigation technologies and the high cost of installing the equipment are factors hampering the uptake. Nevertheless, the smart irrigation market has witnessed new, exciting avenues in the integration of the technologies with internet of things (IoT). Moreover, substantial advances made in communication technologies used in smart irrigation systems have opened promising avenues in recent years. Furthermore, the advent of easy-to-manage and intuitive technologies for farmers is expected to boost the smart irrigation market.

The global smart irrigation market is segmented based on:

Component Type

Smart Irrigation Controller System

Soil Moisture Sensor

Rain or Freeze Sensor

Water Management Platform

Flow Management Solution

Other Sensors

End User

Agri Professionals

Commercial Properties

Communities

Education & Play Grounds

Architect & Specifiers

Others

Solution Type