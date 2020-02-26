Smart Irrigation Market 2019 Global Trends | Construction Industry Size, Emerging Audience, Top Key Players Analysis, Industry Segmentation Overview and Regional Forecast By 2025

Global Smart Irrigation Market is likely to have significant growth in coming period due to the proliferation of IoT-based architecture in irrigation system and also helps in reducing the irrigation cost with optimum utilization of resources.

Increasing world population is resulting in a shortage of food & water which has boosted the adoption of efficient replacement systems to preserve natural water reserves including smart irrigation systems. Smart irrigation technology is highly profitable for farming operations. Factors such as increasing use of upgraded technologies such as IoT devices and cloud computing in the agriculture field is driving the potential growth of smart irrigation market. The Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions are widely to attain improved operational efficiency, maximized yield, and minimum wastage by using real-time field data collection and data analysis.

Smart Irrigation Controllers to Gain High Traction in the Global Market of Smart Irrigation during the Anticipated Period

Smart irrigation controller systems will remain predominantly high in the expansion of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the increasing adoption of controller devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture, lawns and gardens in residential and commercial property, and landscaping. It uses weather and sensor data to automatically adjust irrigation schedules to any environmental changes. Moreover, the effectiveness of smart irrigation solutions continues to remain relies on the efficiency of controller systems. However, the smart irrigation controller systems, soil moisture sensors, and water management platform are also expected to hold leading component-type. In addition, it has additional features, such as inbuilt programs to maintain watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, and remote operation and input terminals for sensors such as rain/freeze and soil moisture.

North America Is Expected To Dominate the Global Smart Irrigation Market during Forecast Period

North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Developing countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, and so is the factor of the high market share of this region in the smart irrigation market. The region has the highest number of smart irrigation systems installed at farms, residential landscapes, and golf courses. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. While nascent integration of technologies in farming practice will act as an impediment, but progressive economies such as India, South Korea, and China are showcasing great leaps towards steadfast adoption of smart irrigation. The APAC region is growing as the leading players in the global smart irrigation market are focussing on tapping the demands of this region.

Global Smart Irrigation Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global smart irrigation market include The Toro Company, Netafim , Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint, Rachio, Banyan Water, Rain Machine, ET Water, Galcon, Weathermatic, Blossom, Skydrop, Delta-T Devices, Calsense, AquaSpy, Soil Scout, Caipos, Acclima, and Rain Machine. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.

