Smart Indoor Lighting Market 2018 – 2027: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

“Smart Indoor LED luminary design is a key part of the continuously growing effort for the purpose of modernizing the buildings and reduce the energy cost. Tunable white LED chips on board are leading to designs which is concerned with circadian lighting and human centric lighting. Several luminaires are currently being packed with an on board sensor and wireless networking lighting control. This facilities helps in to have greater energy saving, flexibility and the collection of data for the purpose of optimizing the usage. In addition, wide dimming range and energy efficiency are still key design considerations to keep an eye on in the coming years. Efficiency is actually not the only trend in the indoor lighting — lighting is also becoming very smarter, which is creating a very significant impact on the global lighting market. Lighting control and the connected bulbs are two early entries into smart lighting arena. Since the year 2012, large number of connected bulbs have started entering the lighting market. Rather than only being controlled by a dimmer or light switch, wireless or connected bulbs does connect to the internet and can be easily controlled through different applications on a customers’ desktop, laptop or mobile devices. These connected or wireless bulbs are experiencing a heavy boom in the consumer interest and the market uptake, and large number of vendors are getting into this game. Wireless bulbs do come with a very significant price premium over their non-connected counterpart. While typical outlets sells standard A-type of LED bulbs in a price range below 10 USD, connected bulbs are being priced in the range of 30 USD to 60 USD per piece. As this premium pricing comes down, and as more and more users become interested in the wide range of possibilities that are being made available through the connected lighting, adoption of smart lighting in indoor operations is expected to increase at a very high pace.

Get More Information about Smart Indoor Lighting Market : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3090

For the purpose of the in depth analysis, the smart indoor lighting market has been segmented mainly on the basis of product type, lighting technology ,communication technology, application and geography. Based on the product type, the market has been mainly segmented into two types they are like luminaries and lighting controls. Based on the lighting technology , the smart indoor lightingmarket has been mainly segmented into six types they are like halogens, incandescent, LED, high intensity discharge, linear fluorescent and compact fluorescent. Based on the communication technology , the smart indoor lighting market has been mainly segmented into two types they are like wired communication technology and wireless communication technology. Various types of applications of smart indoor lighting includes application in residential sector, commercial sector and industrial sector. Moreover, this report will also provide the cross functional analysis of the all above mentioned segment across different global regions like North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America.

Trends towards the climate adaptive building shell stimulates interest for the smart indoor lighting. Upcoming internet of things based home energy management architecture is expected to act as a catalyst for the adoption of smart lighting. Strong investment in the smart home and smart city is expected to expand the addressable market for the smart lighting. In addition, continuously rising popularity of the smart connected wiring is also anticipated to fuel the demand of smart indoor lighting in the upcoming years.

Request for Table of Contents: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3090

By lighting technology, the LED type held the largest market share because of its characteristics like low maintenance , low power absorption and much longer endurance. By communication technology the wireless communication technology is expected to experience very high growth during the forecast period because of on-going replacement of wired technology with the wireless technology. By application residential sector is expected to dominate the market with continuous adoption of LED bulbs by replacing incandescent bulbs. In the year 2014, lighting in the commercial and residential sectors consumed around 10% to 11% of the U.S. electricity consumption – a mammoth 400 bn+ kWhs!. With the carbon market on the horizon, dropping this consumption is surely going to be criticalGeographically, the global smart indoor lighting market is mainly driven by European region. Growing demand of smart and innovative lighting system is driving the market of European region. Asia Pacific is expected grow at the highest pace during the forecast period. This region is expected to maintain highest growth due to on-going infrastructure modernization in developing economies like India and China.

Some of the leading players operating in the smart indoor lighting market include Osram, GE, Philips, Panasonic and Cree. Some of the new entrants in the market are like Nanoleaf, Liricco, Ilumi, Ubiquilux. Some of the major players in the home automation segment are like Acuity brands, Lutron and Leviton. Major players in connected bulb manufacturing are Samsung and LG.”

Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/smart-indoor-lighting-market

View more : Electronics & Semiconductor Report Insights

About Us:

Trends Market Research is one of the leading digital services provider and a result-oriented company based in U.K… We are a team of enthusiastic-driven individuals with top notch skills in SEO, Market research. Trends Market Research is a one stop shop to all your business needs. We help you thrive and succeed. We provide research solution.

Our digital and enterprise research assurance solutions are ideal for Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Semiconductor, Chemicals & Materials, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, Food & Beverage and Industrial Automation as well as all type of other leading industries verticals. We offer a vast line of in-depth study of industry trends including customized & client oriented specific requirement.

Contact Us:

One Vincent Square

Westminster, London SW1P 2PN

United Kingdom

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com