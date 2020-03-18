Smart Implantable Pumps Market Size to Witness a CAGR Growth of 8.0% Through 2027

Smart Implantable Pumps Market – Snapshot

An implantable pump is a technologically advanced drug delivery system or device implanted beneath the skin to administer a steady dose of drug or fluid. These pumps are used to deliver anti-spasmodic, chemotherapeutic agents, and opioid drugs. The global smart implantable pumps market was valued at US$ 1,332.42 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Smart implantable pumps are widely used in the treatment of pain & spasticity, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and heart failure. Technological advancement in implantable pumps is likely to boost the growth of the global market in the near future.

The global smart implantable pumps market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market has been bifurcated into perfusion pumps and micro-pumps. The perfusion pumps segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to wide adoption of these devices, especially Medtronic’s Synchromed II Pump. Technological advancements in perfusion pumps are anticipated to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=64293

Based on application, the global smart implantable pumps market has been divided into pain & spasticity and cardiovascular. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of visits and longer stay in hospital, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in the number of implantable procedures performed in these settings.

Geographically, the global smart implantable pumps market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe accounted for major shares of the global market in 2017. High prevalence of chronic diseases such as spasticity and chronic pain and presence of a large geriatric population that is more prone to chronic diseases drive demand for smart implantable pumps in these regions. The smart implantable pumps market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of cardiac diseases and other chronic diseases and rise in health care expenditure are anticipated to propel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64293

Key players operating in the global smart implantable pumps market include Medtronic, plc, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Flowonix Medical, Inc., Abbott, Berlin Heart, and others. These companies have established their presence in the market and enjoy brand loyalty among customers. These have diverse product offerings and extensive distribution systems across the world. Moreover, entry of small players has been witnessed especially in the emerging markets in Asia. However, stringent regulatory framework and high-quality standards set by the market leaders are anticipated to restrain the penetration of new entrants in the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com