Smart Hospitals Market Report 2019-2025: Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

The global smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $58,777 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Hospitals that rely on automated and optimized processes that are built on information and communication technologies (ICT) environment of interconnected assets such as Internet of Things are known as smart hospitals. This further aids in improving the existing patient care procedures and introduce new capabilities in hospitals.

The continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the rise in need for cost effective solutions in hospitals are the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the high cost of these devices and lack of healthcare professionals to operate the devices is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the rise in investments in healthcare sector in the developing economies create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Get Sample Copy of Smart Hospitals Market [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-AMR-HnM-120658

The global smart hospitals market is segmented based on component, product, connectivity, application, and artificial intelligence. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, system & software, and service. Based on product, the market is classified into smart pill, mhealth, telemedicine, and electronic health record. Further, based on connectivity, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. Wireless segment in further categorized into Wi-Fi, RFID, Bluetooth, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow, and others. Based on artificial intelligence the market is classified into offering, technology and applications. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Enlitic Inc.

General Vision

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Next IT Corp.

Welltok Inc.

GE healthcare

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

Adheretech

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Diabetizer

Medtronic

Proteus Digital Health

Qualcomm Life

Enquiry about Smart Hospitals [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-AMR-HnM-120658

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart hospitals market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2025 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

System & Software

Service

By Product

Smart Pill

mHealth

Telemedicine

Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Wi-Fi

RFID

Bluetooth

Others

By Applications

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Assistance

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Others

Purchase [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-AMR-HnM-120658/

By Artificial Intelligence

Offering

Technology

Application

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA