Smart Homes Market Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Johnson Controls Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

GLOBAL SMART HOMES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Home Entertainment System Multimedia Control Home Theater System Control Others

Lighting Control System Sensors Timers Dimmers Others

Smart Home Appliance Smart Refrigerator Smart Washing Machine Smart Dishwasher Smart Kitchen Appliance

Security & Access Control Audio-Visual Surveillance Fingerprint Recognition Facial Recognition Others

HVAC Control

Smart Home Healthcare

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GSM/GPRS

RFIS

Others

According to a new research report “Global Smart Homes Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023 – Industry Insights by Product (Home Entertainment System, Lighting Control System, Smart Home Appliances, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, and Smart Home Healthcare), by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, and Others)” published by P&S Intelligence, the global smart homes market is projected to reach $70,208.6 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR above 14% during 2017 – 2023.

Solid Growth Anticipated in Global Smart Homes Market During 2017 – 2023

Due to increasing internet penetration globally, and significant growth in automation technologies such as internet of things (IoT), the global smart homes market is gaining huge traction. Furthermore, recent developments in home automation technologies have resulted in drop in prices of sensors and processors, which are contributing to the growth of global smart homes market. Technology manufacturers investing and promoting automation in residential and household sector are also expected to back the global market growth.

In addition, the rapid growth in global smart homes market is also attributable to the increase in demand for smart home appliances. Adoption of advanced electronic technology enables various household appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines, to operate smartly and with low energy wastage, on account of which growth in global market for smart homes is anticipated during the forecast period.

As per the findings of the research, home entertainment system segment has been the largest revenue generator among the various product segments in the global smart homes market. Smart home healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among various technologies, Wi-Fi technology was the most widely adopted technology and was the largest contributor to the global smart homes market; whereas, RFID segment is expected to witness the fastest growing technology during the forecast period. In the security access and control segment, audio-video surveillance was the most revenue generating product, while products supporting fingerprint recognition are expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, during the forecast period.

Smart homes market to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for smart homes; whereas, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period. The anticipated high growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to factors such as advancement in home automation technologies, rapid growth in industry digitalization, new technological developments in telecom industry, along with setting up of advanced hardware and software manufacturing units, and increasing adoption of data analytics across industries in the region.

The telecom industry in Asia-Pacific has grown by leaps and bound, with rapid increase in the number of internet subscribers. This has directly led to increase in the adoption of smart devices at a rapid pace, and is further helping the smart homes industry in escalating the use of smart phones and tablets for controlling different home equipment. Further, due to growing concerns related to energy usage and the increasing shortage of natural resources, the region has a high potential to adopt smart home solutions that conserve energy in near future.

Moderate competition among key players

The research states that the global smart homes market is moderately competitive, with players investing in advanced research & development of new home automation solutions. Some of the key players operating in the global smart homes market are Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Johnson Controls Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Technology Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc.

