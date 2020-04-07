Smart Home Automation Market Size Worth $203.3 Billion By 2026 | Top Key Players Johnson Controls, ABB Ltd

The worldwide Smart Home Automation Market is anticipated to reach around USD 203.3 billion by 2026 . In 2017, the entertainment segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Smart Home Automation market.

Download Free Sample Report @: https://www.4arcresearch.com/request-sample-23483

The growing demand for remote monitoring of homes, along with increasing costs associated with energy use increases the demand for smart home automation. The increasing use of mart home automation in the development of smart cities, along with government regulations regarding energy use and emissions support the smart home automation market growth. The rising adoption of Internet of Things, and smart devices boosts the adoption of smart home automation. Other factors driving the market growth include growing penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and development of smart cities. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding efficient energy use would provide growth opportunities for smart home automation market in the coming years.

The rising concerns regarding energy efficiency has increased the adoption of smart home automation. Smart home automation systems maintain the controls of home equipment to maximize energy efficiency. For instance, the thermostat uses a temperature threshold to govern the home”s heating and cooling system. They can also be programmed with different target temperatures to keep energy usage at a minimum.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global smart home automation market. The primary factors driving the smart home automation market growth in the region include established telecommunication industry and cloud infrastructure, rising penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of favorable government regulations regarding energy usage and emissions, and rising awareness regarding use of energy efficient equipment boost the smart home automation market in North America. The increasing concerns regarding safety and access control, increasing development of smart cities, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increase the demand of Smart Home Automation in the region.

For More Information – www.4arcresearch.com