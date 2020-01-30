Smart Grid Networking Market 2019 Global Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Smart Grid Networking Market Research Report- Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

The global smart grid networking market is presumed to accelerate at 10 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing deployments of smart grid, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Smart grid networking offers two-way communication between different elements of a utility grid enabling quality network management by communication between network elements in order to provide information from several stages like generation, transmission, and distribution.

Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Market

The smart grid networking is accelerating owing to the increasing deployment of smart grid globally. The deployment of smart grids will make way for traditional energy and open market for new players. With the growing need for better energy management, the global market for smart grid is likely to expand remarkably during the assessment period. Moreover, the growing need for remote monitoring of applications coupled with increasing demand for process automation is likely to drive the market growth during the assessment period. Also, with the growing awareness among the consumers regarding the advantages to smart grid networking, reliability upon public cellular networks for grid communication, and push for inoperability and standardization are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

On the flip side, installation of smart grid is an expensive task. The high installation cost can pose a major threat to the market growth globally during the assessment period. Moreover, deployment of new generation sources such as rooftop, wind solar, and end-user base like electric vehicles are estimated to trigger the demand for infrastructural requirement, thereby increasing the capital expenditure required to install smart grid. Also, lack of better energy management is also considered to hamper the market in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Smart Grid Networking Market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), General Electric Company (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Itron (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany) and Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global Smart Grid Networking Market: Segmental Analysis

The global smart grid networking market has been segmented on the basis of hardware, software, service, and region.

By mode of hardware, the global smart grid networking market is segmented into controllers, cables, smart meter communication modules, switches, routers, and others. Among these, the smart meter communication segment holds the largest market share owing to the efficiency being offered by smart meters which helps in recording power consumption in real time.

By mode of software, the market is segmented into network performance monitoring management, network traffic management, IP address management, network configuration management, network security management, network device management, and others. Among these, the network performance monitoring management segment is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the assessment period owing to the growing demand for real-time monitoring of power consumption and energy management.

By mode of service, the market is segmented into network planning, network maintenance & support, network risk and security assessment, consulting, design and integration, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the smart grid networking market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America has been observed to account for the largest market share owing to the technological advancements and growth in smart grid deployments across industry verticals in this region. The United States holds the majority share in terms of revenue due to rising demand for better energy management.

Asia Pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market owing to the escalating demand for electricity. The increasing demand for standardization and interoperability has elevated the global market in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

