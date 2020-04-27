Smart Grid Managed Services Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (GE-AlstomIBM CorpSiemens CorpEricssonItronLockheed MartinAlcatel-LucentAccenture PlcCapgemini SAAT&TEnerNOCInfosysWiproFirstCarbon SolutionsHCL TechnologiesTendril NetworksTrilliant Energy Services)

Smart grid managed services refer to the synchronization of different smart grid software and related hardware technologies. They also include operational services such as deployment of AMIs and smart meters, and integration of renewable energy with the smart grids.

Scope of the Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Report

This report studies the Smart Grid Managed Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Grid Managed Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The DMS market segment to account for almost 40% of the total market share. A DMS integrates all the systems of the grid and acts as a decision support system. Its ability to take corrective measures, finds faults, and provide useful information to the operator to manage the grid more efficiently will lead to its augmented adoption during the forecast period. Furthermore, with the increasing focus on renewable energy installations and demand-response programs, the demand for DMS will witness a stark increase.

The global smart grid managed services market is dominated by the Americas, which accounts for about two-thirds of the overall market share. Adoption of smart meters and the upgradation of older systems are a couple of reasons behind the growth and domination of this region. Smart grids help providers to manage power demands during peak and non-peak hours and also helps them to improve the operational efficiency. Setting up smart grids also helps to cut down on carbon emissions.

The global Smart Grid Managed Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Grid Managed Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Segment by Manufacturers

GE-Alstom

IBM Corp

Siemens Corp

Ericsson

Itron

Lockheed Martin

Alcatel-Lucent

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SA

AT&T

EnerNOC

Infosys

Wipro

FirstCarbon Solutions

HCL Technologies

Tendril Networks

Trilliant Energy Services

Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Segment by Type

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Data Analytics

Other

Global Smart Grid Managed Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Utilities

Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Other

