Smart Grid Communication Node improves Reliability in Electricity Distribution Grids

The ever-rising gap between electricity generation and electricity demand is ever-rising. World over, notably in developing economies, it has become a vital concern for utilities and consumers alike. Smart distribution grids, aided by optimal communication technologies, hold great potential in reducing this imbalance. Emerging communication architectures for smart grid networks notably leverage the various nodes to manage in real-time the transport of electricity between the points.

The drive for smart grid communication node market stems from the need for cost-efficient and a functional communication architecture to meet the dynamic needs of end users in the power sector. Smart grid communication nodes leverage the potential of sensor networks to serve two key technical objectives: intruder detection and prevention of packet loss. Reliability in distribution grids depends greatly to real-time demand-supply management possible with a smart communication architecture.

The market has seen several disruptions from rapid integration of renewable energy sources to conventional distribution grids. This has stimulated some noteworthy advances in smart grid communication network.

Securing Smart Grid Communication Nodes a Key Objective of Utilities

Security and interoperability have surfaced as the key concerns for deployment of smart grid communication nodes. In this regard, time division multiple access protocol has gathered some steam.

Utility providers and telecom providers are in constant need for better encryption methods in smart grid communication node, which will result in securing the energy grid communications. Recently researchers in a U.S.-based national laboratory recently evaluated the potential of quantum key distribution (QKD) in better encryption of smart grid communication networks. The key was tested at electrical substations of EPB, an American electric power distribution. The substations acted as smart grid communication nodes.

Various other novel efforts are likely to create new frontiers in the smart grid communication node market. Recent effort by the Next Generation of Distributed Ledger Technology (IOTA) for building self-balancing smart grids is a case in point. Efforts by stakeholders in the power sector to aim for an autonomous smart grid communication network are likely to unlock exciting potential in the market.

