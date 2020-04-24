Smart Glass Market 2018 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2022

Global Smart Glass is expected to grow at 18% CAGR (2016-2022). These are the key factors that have acted as driver for the Smart Glass market However, the high upfront cost, difficult installation. Lack of awareness about the usability and benefits among consumer are some of the factor which is hindering the growth of Smart glass Market. Smart Glass Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. Smart Glass Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Smart Glass market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022

Global Smart Glass Market, by Technology (Suspended particle devices, thermochromic devices), by Verticals (Architecture, Transportation, power generation plant, consumer Electronics) – Forecast 2016-2022

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Smart Glass are- Active Glass Technologies PLC (U.K.), Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan), Corning,Inc.(U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A(France), Schott AG(Germany), SmartGlass International, Ltd.(Ireland),Research Frontiers, Inc.(U.S.), Raven brick LLC(U.S.), Pleotint LLC(U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc.(U.S.), DuPont(U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.(Japan), LTI Smart Glass Inc.(U.S.),Polytronix, Inc.(U.S.), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd(Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.), Scienstry, Inc. (U.S.), SPD Control Systems Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Smart Glass Global Market – Overview

Global Smart Glass Market is growing enormously due to the increasing demand of smart glasses in various sector such as architecture and construction sector, automobile and aviation among others. The smart glass also offer key benefits such as less maintenance, high durability, enhanced operation efficiency, blocking the UV rays, reduced heating, air-conditioning and lighting cost are some of the major factors which are helping the market to grow. The Government policies around the globe and initiative such as eco-friendly and green buildings are also helping market of smart glass to grow.

Global Smart Glass Market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~18% and expected to generate revenue of US ~$8 billion by the end of forecast period. Europe has some of the major key players such as Schott AG, and Smart Glass International, Ltd. among other are manufacturing wide range of intelligent glass products due to its significant usage in various industries and is expected to generate the largest revenue in the global market followed by North America and Asia-pacific.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Smart Glass Global Market – Segmentation

The Smart Glass market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology : Suspended particle devices, thermochromics Devices, Liquid crystal devices and Electrochromic devices.

Segmentation by Verticals : Architecture, Transportation, Power generation plant, consumer electronics, automotive, aviation among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Industry News:

June 2018 – Rokid, Chinese artificial intelligence and smart hardware company, unveiled three new hardware innovations products, which are the Rokid Me Portable Smart Speaker, the Kamino18 AI Voice Dedicated Chip, and the new Rokid AR Glass. The Rokid Glass offers object recognition and improves efficiency at dissipating heat. Rokid Glass designed to supports Wi-Fi positioning that enables smart detection and indoor position navigation.

June 2018 – Plessey Semiconductors, a developer of optoelectronic technology solutions, entered into partnership with Vuzix, a specialist in the development of technologies for smart glasses to develop technologies for a new generation of AR smart glasses.

June 2018 – Toshiba entered into partnership with Ubimax, the global market leader for enterprise wearable computing solutions, to launch dynaEdge DE-100 and AR100 Viewer Assisted Reality smart glass solution. This glass solution is designed to provide industry workflow which enable the workers to achieve high performance in their tasks.

Smart Glass Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of Smart Glass appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

