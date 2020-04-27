Smart Farming Market 2019 Worldwide Reports Covers Major Aspects Top Players Regions Growth

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Smart Farming Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Smart Farming Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (John DeereRaven IndustriesAGCOAg Leader TechnologyDICKEY-johnAurorasFarmers EdgeIterisTrimblePrecisionHawkPrecision Planting)

Smart farming is the application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) in agriculture to increase crop production. In smart farming, most modern systems are used for gaining continuous sustainability, along with achieving the best of quality, quantity, and return on investment. Smart farming uses a range of technologies that include global positioning system (GPS), sensors, controllers, light emitting diode (LED) lights, software, and so on to enhance the yield of crops.

Scope of the Global Smart Farming Market Report

This report studies the Smart Farming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Smart Farming market by product type and applications/end industries.

The purchase volume of automation and control systems is increasing in the agricultural sector because they are used for predictive management of the overall production of crops. The smart agriculture market is experiencing growth in the automation and control systems segment because these smart farm systems are capable of displaying real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops.

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

The global Smart Farming market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Smart Farming.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Farming Market Segment by Manufacturers

John Deere

Raven Industries

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

Trimble

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Global Smart Farming Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Farming Market Segment by Type

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Global Smart Farming Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

