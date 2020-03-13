Smart Eyewear Market to Grow at a Brisk Rate in the Foreseeable Future by 2024

The global smart eyewear market is growing with a significant rate, due to rapid innovation in sensor technology. North America leads the global smart eyewear market, due to high adoption rate of digital components in consumer electronics, smart textiles, fitness and sports market. Large population and high obesity rate is further propelling the market growth of smart eyewear in this region.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest rate, due to growing healthcare industry. The increasing consumer awareness towards health and fitness, along with technology and computing in daily life is also supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-eyewear-market/report-sample

Google dominates the smart eyewear market with its product Google Glass. Recon Instruments recently introduced Recon Jet, smart sunglasses that run fitness applications for athletes to track their progress, as they are being trained. Recon Instruments also designed smart goggles for snow sports.

The new companies in the market such as Meta, offers smart glasses with a combination of high definition (HD) and infrared cameras with translucent displays. The smart glasses of Meta allow the wearer to use gestures for controlling augmented reality objects, directly in their field of vision.

Explore Full Report Description [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-eyewear-market

Other smart eyewear devices focus on creating increased reality experiences. Vuzix, a U.S. based company, provides a range of advanced smart glasses, such as Wrap 920AR and STAR 1200XLD. Two of the key competitors in the global smart eyewear market are Google Inc., and Recon Instruments Inc.

Global Smart Eyewear Market Segmentation

By Operating System

Android

Linux

Others

By Application