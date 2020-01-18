Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market 2019-2024
Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.
Scope of the Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Report
This report focuses on the Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In 2016, the global smart door locks market is led by China. North Amrica is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of smart door locks are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan China and Korea. ASSA ABLOY is the world leader, holding 17.93% sales share in 2016. In every segment market (Europe, USA, China and tec), ASSA ABLOY is a leader. ASSA ABLOY has a long history and many brands. At the same time, ASSA ABLOY always acquired peers to expand the share of the market.
The worldwide market for Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 3930 million US$ in 2024, from 1870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Manufacturers
ASSA ABLOY
Samsung
Allegion
Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)
MIWA Lock
Master Lock (Fortune Brands)
Guangdong Be-Tech
Adel
August
Honeywell
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Tenon
Locstar
Probuck
Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock
Dessmann
Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Type
Electronic Cipher Locks
Fingerprint Locks
Z-wave Locks
Wi-Fi Locks
Bluetooth Low Energy Locks
Other
Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household
Commercial
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
