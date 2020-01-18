Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market 2019-2024

Smart door locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart door locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

Scope of the Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Report

This report focuses on the Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2016, the global smart door locks market is led by China. North Amrica is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of smart door locks are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan China and Korea. ASSA ABLOY is the world leader, holding 17.93% sales share in 2016. In every segment market (Europe, USA, China and tec), ASSA ABLOY is a leader. ASSA ABLOY has a long history and many brands. At the same time, ASSA ABLOY always acquired peers to expand the share of the market.

The worldwide market for Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.2% over the next five years, will reach 3930 million US$ in 2024, from 1870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Manufacturers

ASSA ABLOY

Samsung

Allegion

Kwikset (Spectrum Brands)

MIWA Lock

Master Lock (Fortune Brands)

Guangdong Be-Tech

Adel

August

Honeywell

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Tenon

Locstar

Probuck

Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Dessmann

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Type

Electronic Cipher Locks

Fingerprint Locks

Z-wave Locks

Wi-Fi Locks

Bluetooth Low Energy Locks

Other

Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Smart Door Lock (Smart Locks) Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

