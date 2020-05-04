Stand-alone Video Processors Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Stand-alone video processors are especially designed to provide video format conversion for controlling the display on a large scale with high picture quality by improving the apparent quality of video signals. The increasing usage of stand-alone video processors to control broadcasting videos, graphics, and live telecasts is fuelling the growth of Stand-alone Video Processors Market. Moreover, the rising demand for intelligent and connected devices is playing an important role in the growth of stand-alone video processor market.

Recent advances in the digital communications and pervasive computing are creating new and more aggressive demands for low power, low cost, and high programmable stand-alone video processors. The advancements in the digital signal processing are enabling the use of video processors in widespread applications. Stand-alone video processors offer high-performance solutions for combining multiple video sources, video overlay, and video compression. The rapid increase in demand for games-centric processors and discrete video cards are creating potential growth opportunities for stand-alone video processor market. Moreover, the swift growth in HD (High-definition) and UHD (Ultra high-definition) displays are also fuelling the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Also, the increase in demand for stand-alone video processors for fast signal transmission while ensuring high bit rates is one of the major factors behind the high growth of stand-alone video processors market.

Strong demand for smart products such as smart TV devices and the development in digital infrastructure are the primary factors fuelling the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Furthermore, rising focus on digital signal processing technologies by various enterprises to achieve digital transformation and increase service quality are also some of the major factors driving the growth of stand-alone video processors market.

Apart from this, the increasing number of consumers accessing media and the rapid growth in the media and entertainment sector are also expected to support the growth of the stand-alone video processors market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of ICT and increased market penetration of smart mobile devices are driving the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Also, the growing need for screen management system is creating the potential growth opportunities for stand-alone video processor market.

Issues related to device compatibility is the major challenge which limit the growth of stand-alone video processors market in the coming few years. Moreover, less development in technology base and less spending on research and development by various countries in Latin America and MEA are the major challenges that hamper the growth of stand-alone video processor market.

The prominent players in the global stand-alone video processors market are Crestron Electronics, Inc., InFocus Corporation, Extron Electronics, Optoma Corporation, Epson, Archers Elecronic Ltd., EMS-Imaging.com, Intek LED, Outland Technology, Inc.

On geographic basis, North America is expected to be a large market for stand-alone video processors due to development in digital infrastructure and the presence of various key players in the region. APAC and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market share in global stand-alone video processors market due to the surge in e-business and evolution of IT infrastructure in various countries of the region such as China, Germany, France, India, Japan, and U.K. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is expected register high growth rates, owing to rapid development in the media & entertainment sector.

The stand-alone video processors markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of smart devices in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

