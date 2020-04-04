Smart Bullets Market – Increasing Defense Budgets to Adopt Hi-tech Weaponry Boost Growth

The global smart bullet market is heavily influenced by the increase in the defense budget across the world. The swiftly advancing economies, such as China, India, France, the U.S., and U.K. are increasingly integrating smart bullets in their military organizations, which is reflecting positively on this market. With technological advancements, these bullets are likely to witness a substantial rise in their demand in several countries, such as the U.S., China, and India over the next few years.

The global market is likely to proliferate significantly in the near future. Expanding at a CAGR of 15.20% between 2017 and 2025, the opportunity in this market is estimated to increase from US$270.4 mn in 2016 to a value of US$955.4 mn by the end of 2025.

Smart bullets find significant usage in airborne, land, and naval weapons. The land segment emerged as the leading end user for smart bullets in 2016 with a share of 43.6%. Researchers anticipate the scenario to remain so over the forthcoming years, thanks to the increasing investments in the military and defense sector for the development of smart weapons in developing economies. Over the next few years, the presence of war-like situations in various countries, such as Turkey, Ukraine, Lebanon, China, India, France, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, is likely to increase the overall demand for smart bullets, reflecting positively on this market.

The airborne segment is also projected to report a significant rise in the demand for smart bullets in the near future, owing to the high investments in remote sensing and sensors for defense from the Brazilian army.

Guided smart bullets and self-guided smart bullets are the various product types of the smart bullets market. In 2016, guided smart bullets market is estimated to be the largest market followed by self-guided smart bullets market and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the criminal activities is one of the major factor fueling the market for smart bullets in some of the major countries such as the U.S. among others during the forecast period.

