Smart Building Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Building market will register a 13.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 88960 million by 2024, from US$ 54420 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Building business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on Smart Building volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Building market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Johnson Controls

Eaton

Honeywell

UTC

Siemens

Schneider

ABB

Ingersoll Rand (Trane)

Emerson

Azbil

Cisco

Advantech

IBM

Control4

Delta Controls

Panasonic

Legrand

Bosch

Current (GE)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilating, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lighting Control

Security and Access Control

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Escalator

Elevator

Others

Government Buildings

Residential Buildings

Commercial Building

