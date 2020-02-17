SMART BUILDING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Smart Building Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Smart Building Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Smart Building Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Smart Building Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Building Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2017, the global Smart Building market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Building status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Building development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB Group

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

International Business Machines Corporation

Delta Controls

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

Legrand

BuildingIQ

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3603241-global-smart-building-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Building Automation Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Intelligent Security System

Building Energy Management System

Infrastructure Management

Network Management System

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Smart Building Manufacturers

Smart Building Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Smart Building Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3603241-global-smart-building-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Building Automation Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Building Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Intelligent Security System

1.5.3 Building Energy Management System

1.5.4 Infrastructure Management

1.5.5 Network Management System

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Building Market Size

2.2 Smart Building Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Building Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Building Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB Group

12.1.1 ABB Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Group Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABB Group Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 International Business Machines Corporation

12.5.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.5.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Delta Controls

12.6.1 Delta Controls Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.6.4 Delta Controls Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Delta Controls Recent Development

12.7 Johnson Controls

12.7.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.7.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell International

12.8.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.8.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.9 United Technologies Corporation

12.9.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.9.4 United Technologies Corporation Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Legrand

12.10.1 Legrand Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Building Introduction

12.10.4 Legrand Revenue in Smart Building Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Legrand Recent Development

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com