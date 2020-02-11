Smart Antenna Market | New Technology Advancement For Future Wireless Systems

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Smart Antenna Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global smart antenna market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Increasing application of smart antennas in smartphones and growing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication has increased the penetration and growth of the smart antenna market globally.

Cellular System Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Cellular system is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication. The segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2018 to 2026.Smartphones have become a viable alternative to laptops and personal digital assistants (PDAs), offering features such as SMS and voice messages coupled with multimedia functionality, internet applications, inbuilt GPS capabilities, and high data processing capabilities. Moreover, growing need for faster data transmission in modern communication systems with high speed downloading and web browsing has forced companies to increase the efficiency of wireless transmission. This is positively impacting the growth of the global smart antenna market.

WiMax system segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. WiMAX technology performs a variety of tasks at a time such as offering high speed internet, providing telephone service, transformation of data, video streaming, voice application etc.

North America to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accounted for highest revenue share in 2017 due to concentration of leading manufacturers and increasing demand for smart antennas. In North America, market players are continuously taking efforts to introduce smart antennas with various advanced technologies. Furthermore, growing adoption of radio frequency identification and ultra-wideband technologies is helping the North America market to generate significant revenue.