Smart Antenna Market – Growing Need for Faster Data Transmission Strikes Demands

The global smart antenna market was valued at US$ 4,909.4 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Smart Antenna Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” Increasing application of smart antennas in smartphones and growing demand for smart antennas in wireless communication has increased the penetration and growth of the smart antenna market globally. The market in North America is expanding at a significant CAGR of 8.8% on the backdrop of numerous technological innovations in communication technology.

Geographically, the global smart antenna market is divided into five major geographical regions. These include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2017, North America was the topmost revenue generating region followed by Europe.The demand for smart antennas has been the highest across North America due to the prominence of the telecommunications industry in the region.

Furthermore, technologies such as radio frequency identification and ultra-wideband are in great demand across the US and Canada. The U.S. held highest market share in 2017 in North America and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in the domain of wireless connectivity across the region.The smart antenna market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The growing need for faster data transmission in modern communication systems with high speed downloading and web browsing has forced companies to improve the efficiency of wireless transmission and this has enhanced the consumption of smart antennas in China and India.

The global smart antenna market is segmented as follows:

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Type

Switched Multibeam Antenna

Adaptive Array Antenna

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Technology

MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output)

MISO(Multiple Input Single Output)

SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output)

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Application

Wi-FI Systems

Cellular System

WiMax System

RADAR

Others

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Geography