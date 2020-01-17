Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart and Interactive Textiles Market Opportunities, Manufacture Size, Developments and Future Forecasts To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Interactive textiles are fibrous structures that are capable of sensing, actuating, generating/storing power and/or communicating.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart and Interactive Textiles industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart and Interactive Textiles have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
A key market and growth area for Smart and Interactive Textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.
This report focuses on Smart and Interactive Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart and Interactive Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Textronics
Milliken
Toray Industries
Peratech
DuPont
Clothing+
Outlast
d3o lab
Schoeller Textiles
Texas Instruments
Exo2
Vista Medical
Ohmatex ApS
Interactive Wear
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Passive smart materials
Active smart materials
Very smart materials
Segment by Application
Health Care
Military/Defense
Fashion and Entertainment
Sportswear
Transport and Automotive Use
Others
