Smart Airports Market Projected to Touch worth $25.09 Billion By 2025

This report aims to provide comprehensive strategic analysis of the Global Smart Airports Market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2016 to 2024. Airports are transitioning focus from being infrastructure providers to service providers, thereby focusing on enhancing revenue generation and passenger services. Rising demand for self-service and automated processes are identified as leading factors contributing to the growth of smart airports worldwide. This is further complemented by the growing IT spending on airports across the globe to further enhance passenger experience.

This research study on the global smart airports market provides a detailed analysis of how various infrastructure, solutions, and applications are deployed at airports, transforming them into smart airports. The report offers an in-depth study of market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the report identifies various trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic, environmental, and technological factors influencing the smart airports market. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the smart airports market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the smart airports market and identifies the various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Smart airport infrastructure is segmented into endpoint devices, communication systems, passenger, cargo and baggage ground handling control, air/ground traffic control, security systems, and others. Smart airport solutions are classified into terminal side, airside, and landside solutions. Smart airport applications are segmented into core applications and business applications. Smart airport services included in the study are smart transport and parking; smart retail, hospitality and entertainment; smart workplace; smart airport processes; and smart business-to-business services. Geographically, the global market for smart airports has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions in these geographical segments.

The report includes an overview of the market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of key companies operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in this study include Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM Corporation, Vision-Box, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., CISCO System, Inc., Thales Group, SITA, QinetiQ Group PLC, and Raytheon Company.

Market Segmentation:

Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Control

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

Smart Airport Solutions Analysis

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Airside Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



Smart Airport Applications Analysis

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



Smart Airport Services Analysis

Smart Transport and Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business-to-Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka) Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



