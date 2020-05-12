Smart Airports Market Projected to Touch worth $25.09 Billion By 2025

In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new report titled “Global Smart Airports Market” to its wide online database. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1758
This report aims to provide comprehensive strategic analysis of the Global Smart Airports Market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2016 to 2024. Airports are transitioning focus from being infrastructure providers to service providers, thereby focusing on enhancing revenue generation and passenger services. Rising demand for self-service and automated processes are identified as leading factors contributing to the growth of smart airports worldwide. This is further complemented by the growing IT spending on airports across the globe to further enhance passenger experience.
This research study on the global smart airports market provides a detailed analysis of how various infrastructure, solutions, and applications are deployed at airports, transforming them into smart airports. The report offers an in-depth study of market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the report identifies various trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic, environmental, and technological factors influencing the smart airports market. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the smart airports market in order to highlight the state of competition therein. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the smart airports market and identifies the various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.
Smart airport infrastructure is segmented into endpoint devices, communication systems, passenger, cargo and baggage ground handling control, air/ground traffic control, security systems, and others. Smart airport solutions are classified into terminal side, airside, and landside solutions. Smart airport applications are segmented into core applications and business applications. Smart airport services included in the study are smart transport and parking; smart retail, hospitality and entertainment; smart workplace; smart airport processes; and smart business-to-business services. Geographically, the global market for smart airports has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario for major countries/regions in these geographical segments.
Browse Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/smart-airports
The report includes an overview of the market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of key companies operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in this study include Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM Corporation, Vision-Box, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., CISCO System, Inc., Thales Group, SITA, QinetiQ Group PLC, and Raytheon Company.
Market Segmentation:
Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Control
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
Smart Airport Solutions Analysis
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Airside
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
Smart Airport Applications Analysis
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
Smart Airport Services Analysis
- Smart Transport and Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka)
- Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Send an Enquiry @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/1758
About Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)
Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of Aeronautics Research Reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.
MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.
Contact Us
State Tower
90, State Street
Suite 700
Albany, NY – 12207(United State)
United States Telephone: +1-518-730-0559(Toll-Free)
Email: [email protected]