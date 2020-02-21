Smart Airports Market 2019 Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Emerging-Technologies, Demands, Advancements in e-services/Technology and Forecast Scenario 2026

The main aim of constructing smart airport is to make systems and processes digitally equipped and organized, in terms of process efficiency and connectivity. Further, this helps the systems to pervade with intelligence and improve accessibility. A smart airport system encompasses components, solutions, services and devices which optimize and powers the utilization of airways infrastructure for implementing advanced functions.

Based on technology, the communication systems section is predicted to grow to an extent during forecast period owing to the growing needs for real-time information, airports are adopting smart technologies for horizontal flow of communication between dissimilar systems and end users. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the factors such as upcoming new green-field airport projects and growth of existing airports.

Some of the key players in smart airports the market includes: Reutech Radar Systems (Pty) Ltd. ,Thales-Raytheon Systems Company Llc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., IBM Corporation, T Systems International GmbH, Indra Siestma S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Sabre Corporation, Siemens AG, Amadeus IT Group SA, Japan Radio Company Limited, Furuno Electric Company Limited and QinetiQ Group Plc.

Global Smart Airports market is expected to grow from $10.3 billion in 2017 to reach $19.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factor such as rising customer traffic, require for up gradation of check-in services and need for real-time information are driving the smart airports market.

Solutions Covered:

Airside

Terminal Side

Landside

Technologies Covered:

Security Systems

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control

Air/Ground Traffic Control

Communication Systems

Endpoint Devices

Other Technologies

Services Covered:

Smart Business-to-Business Services

Smart Workplace Service

Smart Airport Processes

Smart Transport and Parking Services

Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services

Applications Covered:

Aeronautical Operations

Core Operations

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

