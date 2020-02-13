Smart Airport Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Smart Airport Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Smart Airport Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Technology (Security Systems, Communication Systems, Cargo & Baggage Handling Control, and Other technologies), Application, Terminal type, Airside, Landside, and by Region- Forecast to 2023

As per the report furnished by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global smart airport market is slated to surge at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The key vendors contributing to the global smart airport market are Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA) (Switzerland)IBM Corporation (USA), Honeywell Corporation Inc (USA), Larsen & Toubro (India), Siemens AG (Germany), Kiewit (USA), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA), and Raytheon (USA).

Get Sample Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5882

Latest Industry News

January 2019 – Istanbul Airport, in addition to being the world’s largest airport is set to be the biggest information technology project in the Turkish Republic’s history, with its 200-million passenger capacity. The smart airport will be bringing together the world’s biggest technology companies, which will be depicting the potential of Turkish engineers in the IT sector.

SK Telecom (SKT), the top mobile carrier in South Korea, has plans to push for a smart airport project regarding Incheon International Airport. SKT has signed a memorandum of understanding with Incheon to use its (SKT’s) advanced information and communications technology. 1 JUL 2018

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has chosen Park Assist’s Parking Guidance System (PGS) in its Long Term Parking 1 and Long Term Parking 2 garage. Park Assist’s M4 camera-based smart-sensor powered technology with a set of features will help SFO create new revenue opportunities, create an innovation-driven parking system, and reduce costs. 26 JUL 2018.

Market Drivers and Restraints

The global market for the smart airport has expanded at a drastic rate owing to innovative technologies that are striving to enhance the user experiences. The growing demand for real-time data is expected to fuel the market growth since it helps ease the burden on airport infrastructure as well as manpower. The main drivers include the establishment of new airports, modernization of previous airports, increase in green initiatives by the airports and development in commercial aviation. The primary aim of constructing a smart airport is creating systems and processes, which are digitally equipped as well as arranged, in terms of process efficiency and connectivity.

With the introduction of several devices having innovative options, like client identification via a unique heartbeat pattern with the assistance of biometric signatures as well as the preparation of artificial intelligence technology across airports, have been instrumental in the management of huge airport databases. In addition, smart robots are expected to augment the productivity of the workforce at the Singapore Changi airport. Also, a smart wheelchair system where wheelchairs are guided by vision-based technology is a new and cutting-edge technology is set to be implemented at the airport in the forthcoming years. Different types of technologies include Roboto which is a prototype robotic chef that helps prepare ‘laksa’ for passengers in Sats Premier Lounge. Hence, the market will be benefitting substantially owing to growing usage of digital technologies across the globe, and subsequent increasing focus of aircraft companies on digital transformation for enhancing personal experience of the passengers.

Industry Trend

Airports worldwide are continuously adopting technology-enabled devices like smart baggage system and on-site application of Internet of Things (LoT) that assist in improving the customer experience. In addition, development of queue management systems which makes use of existing CCTV systems and predict the waiting time in security checkpoints, arrival areas, passport management, and taxi lanes, will aid in locating the passenger within less time. Also, queue management system helps count the number of passengers that have been captured within the CCTV cameras, then calculate the waiting time, and estimate the time spent by a passenger in a queue.

Market Segmentation

The market for smart airport has been segmented on the basis of airside, application, landslide, technology, and terminal type.

Airside-wise, the market is segmented into ATM, resource management, aircraft parking, and aircraft maintenance.

Based on the application, the market caters to aeronautical operations and non-aeronautical operations. Here, aeronautical operations comprise of operations by group or the entirety of applications that are utilized for communication of an aircraft with its airline or service partner pendants on the ground. Furthermore, the tremendous growth of non-aeronautical segment is projected throughout the conjectured period, backed by the various services offered by non-aeronautical applications, including restaurants, lounge access, advertising, retail outlets, Wi-Fi, smart parking, and personalized services. Moreover, non-aeronautical operations comprise boarding as well as lodging facilities, lounges, conference rooms, and parking facilities.

Depending on the segment of landslide, the market is fragmented into vehicular parking and security & intelligent advertising. Vehicular parking refers to space where visitors coming to airport as well as the cab drivers can park their vehicles. Whereas, security & intelligent advertising comprise of airport surveillance activities.

By technology, the market is segmented into security systems, communications system, cargo & baggage handling control, air/ground traffic control, passenger, endpoint devices and others.

The terminal types in the global market for smart airport are baggage handling, check-in systems, building operations, sustainable energy management and others.

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis of the global smart airport market has been done for the key regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, as well as the rest of the world (RoW).

On account of technological advancement, North America is the largest regional market with the biggest chunk of revenue coming from the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico.

In recent times, the European Union has experienced growth in the number of air passengers. Over the assessment period, it is projected that the air passenger volume is set to expand. Thus, smart airport construction is on the rise in the region. Additionally, the countries in Europe are popular tourist destinations that are widely preferred by tourists coming from all around the world. The smart airport market in Europe is estimated to be thriving the most in countries like France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom (UK).

In Asia Pacific, technologically advanced countries such as Singapore and Japan are introducing the concept of the smart airport in the region. However the market is growing at a rather slow pace owing to sluggish adoption of the latest technology. Other than Japan and Singapore, the biggest markets belong to China and India.

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Get More Information on Smart Airport Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-airport-market-5882

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.