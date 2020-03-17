Smart Agriculture Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The Global Smart Agriculture Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Smart Agriculture represents the application of modern Information and Communi-cation Technologies (ICT) into farming, leading to what can be called a Third Green Revolu-tion. Smart Farming has a real potential to deliver a more productive and sustainable agri-cultural production, based on a more precise and resource-efficient approach.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing population in the world is generating the opportunities for the smart agriculture to increase the yield. By 2050, almost 10 billion is the projected world’s population further-ing agricultural demand as part of the economic growth. Use of smart technologies is cru-cial to meet the agricultural demands of the future. Agriculture is also a major part of the climate problem. It currently generates up to 29% of total GHG emissions. Smart Agriculture is necessary to achieve not only lower emissions but also increased productivity, enhanced resilience. Therefore, the quest for higher yield is leading farmers to use various technolo-gies. New technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Farm and Data Analytics, Aerial image-based analytics are being introduced by Agri-tech start-ups to make farming processes more efficient. Several open-source smart farming IoT platform offer solutions like Sensor-based field and resource mapping, Remote equipment monitoring, Predictive analytics for crops and livestock, Remote crop monitoring, Livestock tracking, and Geo-fencing, Climate moni-toring and forecasting among others. These factors will drive the smart agriculture market.

Increasing Smartphone and Internet Penetration in rural areas will expand the scope of the market. Governments all over the world are promoting the adoption of advanced technolo-gies in agriculture.

Farmers must lend significant initial investment to establish and revolutionize the existing field infrastructure set-up to deploy a capable and Sustainable Technologies. The high cost of adopting such smart solutions is a significant challenge for farmers in developing coun-tries such as China, Brazil, and India.

Segment Analysis:

Smart Agriculture Market is divided into Management Information System, Remote Sensing Systems/ Sensors, Geographic Information Systems- GIS, Spatial Decision Support Systems- SDSS, and Yield Mapping. Management Information System (FMIS) is a system developed for collecting, processing, storing and disseminating data that benefit and control the func-tions of the farm. Sensors are the most crucial part of smart agriculture. Sensors measure factors such as the temperature and humidity of soil and that of the surrounding air & pro-vide the data to other systems that help make better farming decisions. Geographic Infor-mation Systems-GIS are computer-based tools which use the information that is collected from the GPS satellites. Spatial decision systems are instrumental in making decisions re-garding irrigation scheduling, fertilization, use of crop growth and regulators for other chemicals.

By application, Smart Agriculture Market is segmented into Precision Farming, Livestock monitoring, Yield Monitoring, Soil Monitoring, Agricultural Drone, Farm Management, Smart Greenhouse, Smart Irrigation, and Others. Precision farming involves IoT and infor-mation and communication (ICT) technologies to optimize returns and ensure the preserva-tion of resources. Precision livestock farming consists of real-time monitoring of produc-tions, health, and welfare of livestock to ensuring optimal yield. Precision farming & Live-stock monitoring are the largest segments of the market as it accounted for the signifi-cant share of the market. Yield monitoring offers real-time information to farmers to facil-itate decision making & helps reduce operational costs and enhance productivity. Soil moni-toring can help minimize erosion, densification, salinization, acidification, and pollution by toxic elements that can degrade soil quality. Agriculture Drones can be used in multiple ag-ricultural applications such as monitoring of crop health, agriculture photography, for site-specific development, variable rate applications, and livestock management. Farm Man-agement offers reliable financial data and production, data management and improvement in risk mitigation, capabilities regarding weather and unforeseen events. The smart green-house allows farmers to cultivate crops with minimal human intervention. Smart Irrigation enhances the efficiency of irrigation processes and minimizes water losses.

Title: Smart Agriculture market, By application, 2015 (million USD)

Precision farming & livestock 1328

Yield monitoring 714

Agricultural Drone 287

Farm management system 277

Smart greenhouse & irrigation 478

Others 543

Geographical Analysis:

By region, Smart Agriculture Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific accounted for largest share of the mar-ket due to the massive agricultural sector. Despite having colossal agriculture, rural farmers in Asia are often uneducated about the use of technology in agriculture. That remains a challenge for many start-ups focused on rural areas. North America & Europe has large number start-ups which are developing cutting-edge technologies.

Title: Smart Agriculture market, By Region, 2015(billion USD)

Latin America 1.3

North America 2.6

Europe 3.4

Asia Pacific 4.7

ROW 1.6

Key Players:

Smart Agriculture Market consists of different technology providers working together. The market consists of Global players as well as a large number of domestic start-ups. Some of the crucial players in the Smart Agriculture Market are AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, John Deere, Raven Industries, Precision Planting LLC, Trimble, DeLaval, AgJunction, Agribotix, and The Climate Corporation. In September 2018, AgDNA and CNH Industrial announced a new partnership to deliver ClearVU, a next generation Farm Management Software.

Key market segments covered

By Product Type

Management Information System

Remote Sensing Systems/ Sensors

Geographic Information Systems- GIS

Spatial Decision Support Systems- SDSS

Yield Mapping

By Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Yield & Soil Monitoring

Agricultural Drone

Farm Management

Smart Greenhouse & Irrigation

Variable Rate Technology

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

