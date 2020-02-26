Smart Agriculture/Farming Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players: AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, DeLaval, John Deere, DroneDeploy, Farmers Edge, Ag Leader Technology

The Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market report includes growth aspects, consumption, and revenue at million US$ in 2017, are also consisting in the report. It encloses an in-depth research of the smart agriculture/farming industry is valued and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, and the competitive landscape globally present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Some of the key players in the global industry include Smart Agriculture/Farming Market

Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CropMetrics LLC, CNH Industrial, CLASS, CropZilla Software, Inc., DICKEY-john Corporation, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, Deere and Company, Farm Edge, Inc., Grownetics, Inc., GEA Group, Gamaya, Granular, Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Trimble, Inc., The Climate Corporation and Topcon Corporation

This report studies the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smart Agriculture/Farming market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Table of Contents

Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Research Report 2018

1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Agriculture/Farming

1.2 Smart Agriculture/Farming Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Services

1.3 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Agriculture/Farming Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Precision Farming

1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.4 Smart Greenhouse

1.4 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Agriculture/Farming (2013-2025)

2 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Smart Agriculture/Farming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ag Leader Technology

7.2 AgJunction, Inc.

7.3 AGCO Corporation

7.4 Agribotix LLC

7.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

8 Smart Agriculture/Farming Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Continue…

