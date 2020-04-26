Smart Advisor Market 2019, by Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, Naunce Communications, EGain Coporation, Creative Virtual Pvt

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Smart Advisor industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Smart Advisor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from xx million $ in 2014 to xx million $ in 2018, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Smart Advisor market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Smart Advisor will reach xx million $.

Artificial Solutions

IBM Watson

Naunce Communications

EGain Coporation

Creative Virtual Pvt

Next IT Corp

CX Company

Speaktoit Inc.

24/7 Customer Inc

Codebaby (Idavatars)

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Software

Services

Industry Segmentation

Websites

Contact Centers

Social Media

Mobile Platform

