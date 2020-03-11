Small Wind Turbines Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Small Wind Turbines Market 2019-2024 SWOT Analysis by Key Players including Business Overview, Strategies & Future Demands” to its huge collection of research reports.



Small Wind Turbines Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

A small wind turbine is a wind turbine used for microgeneration, as opposed to large commercial wind turbines, such as those found in wind farms, with greater individual power output.

Scope of the Report:

The market volume of small wind turbines is related to economical and political factors. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of small wind turbines market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of small wind turbines is still promising.

The significant rise in demand for renewable sources of energy generation coupled with rapid industrialization is a key driving factor boosting the small wind power market world-wide. Furthermore, growing concerns over adverse environmental impacts of power generated through fossil fuel will further result in the adoption of wind power as alternative sources of power as a convenient & cost-effective solution.

The worldwide market for Small Wind Turbines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Small Wind Turbines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Northern Power Systems

Primus Wind Power

Ghrepower

Ningbo WinPower

Bergey wind power

ZK Energy

Polaris America

Ogin, Inc.

Renewtech

Montanari Energy

Turbina Energy AG

Oulu

Eocycle

HY Energy

S&W Energy Systems

Kliux Energies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Horizontal axis wind turbine

Vertical axis wind turbine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-Grid

Off-Grid

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Small Wind Turbines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Small Wind Turbines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Small Wind Turbines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Small Wind Turbines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Small Wind Turbines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Small Wind Turbines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Small Wind Turbines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

