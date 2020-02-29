Small Pitch LED Display Market – Top players are Liantronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd

With the rapid development of society, LED displays use is also becoming more common. Over the last decade, the usage of the small pitch LED display market has grown significantly and adoption of these display will continue to accelerate. Owing to less power consumption and high brightness owing to extensive utilization of small pitch LED display across various application segments especially in automotive, media & entertainment and telecommunication among others is predicted to boost the market growth in the coming years. In addition, in the commercial application, these types display is mainly used for information distribution. Thus, the small pitch LED display market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Furthermore, other major benefits such as compact size, low heat dissipation rate, lower maintenance expenses, and enhanced durability are also forecasting the growth of global small pitch LED display market in coming years.

Global small pitch LED display market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography. Based on the product type, the market for small pitch display market has been segmented into various types which includes up to 50mm, 12.5mm, 2.5mmm, more than 2.5 mm. In addition, across the globe, usages of small pitch LED display has gain strong momentum in advertising sector which in turn is expected to increase the demand of small pitch LED display in future years. In international markets, small pitch LED displays have shown strong growth in North America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Continuous technological advancement in small pitch LED display technology and the growth witnessed in the demand for 4K display technology is likely to positively encouragement the revenue of the global small pitch LED display market during the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the market for small pitch LED display market is bifurcated into various types which includes consumer electronics, media & advertisement, military & defense, transportation and healthcare among others. In 2016, consumer electronics and media & entertainment segment hold the maximum share among other end use industry in global small pitch LED display market. Moreover, media and entertainment sector is expected to register a high CAGR rate during the forecast period.

In addition, enormous research and development activities on small pitch LED technology in order to overcome various physical and optical challenges is also expected to augment the demand of small pitch LED display in coming years. Furthermore, the market is also driven by factors such as increase in high adoption rate of near-to-eye (NTE) devices across the media and entertainment industry.

Geographically, small pitch LED display market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The growth in demand for small pitch LED display market is majorly driven by North America followed by Asia Pacific. In addition, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to higher adoption rate of advanced display technology, mainly in the US, which is a main contributor to the growth of the small pitch LED display market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the most encouraging market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of investment in consumer electronics and media & entertainment industry.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies operate in the small pitch LED display market globally. Some of the leading players in the market are Liantronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd., Sansi Technology Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Barco NV and Vtron Technology Ltd. Among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

