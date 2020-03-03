Small Molecule API Market Forecast, Industry Analysis 2019 With Allergan, Cambrex, Albemarle, Aurobindo Pharma, & Other

The global market is accounted for USD 132.85 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The report includes market shares of small molecule API market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. The small molecule API market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products.

Governmental regulations and standards are playing a major role in sustaining the growth of the market. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Global small molecule API market is dominated by

ALLERGAN,

Aurobindo Pharma,

Albemarle Corporation,

Cambrex Corporation,

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd,

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Lonza,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

Others: Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., among others.

Small molecule API is a low molecular weight active pharmaceutical ingredient which is biologically active and may help regulate a biological process, with a size on the order of 1 nm.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for the small molecule drugs.

Infrastructure development of the pharmaceutical industry

Rising consumer awareness towards health issues

Increasing incidences of infective diseases

Technological advancements

Stringent regulatory requirements

Global economic recession

Small Molecule API Market Segmentation:

On the basis of types, the global small molecule API market is segmented into Synthetic/chemical Biological

On the basis of application, the global small molecule API market is segmented into

Oncology Neurology Cardiovascular Metabolic Infectious Immunology Respiratory

On the basis of production, global small molecule API market is segmented into captive, merchant/contract.

On the basis of geography, report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. Among these, North America dominates the global small molecule API market.

