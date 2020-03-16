Small-Bore Connectors Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Small-Bore Connectors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027



Small-bore connectors provide a mechanism for the connection between a variety of medical devices including those with enteral and non-enteral (e.g., intravenous) applications. A small-bore connector defined as having an internal diameter of less than 8.5 mm, and AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369-1 standard describes the Luer connector as a small-bore “conical fitting with a 6% taper for syringes, needles, and certain other medical equipment.” Luer connectors have a male and a female component that are joined to form a secure, yet detachable leak-proof connection. The connection achieved by use of a push fitting (a Luer slip) or a screw-in threaded fitting (a Luer lock) that joins the male and the female tapered fittings.AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369-1 provides general requirements for Small-bore connectors for liquids and gasses in healthcare applications. It provides a framework for testing connectors of different medical applications against each other to ensure non-interconnect ability and also establishes specific misconnection testing methods. Non-enteral connectors are Small-bore connectors on devices that are not involved in enteral (through the gastrointestinal system) feeding systems. (Source: ISO)

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

To make their small bore connectors safer, manufacturers are producing devices with new connectors that conform to international standards. As manufacturers change to new products, they are providing interim transition connectors to facilitate the continuity of care. While the FDA encourages manufacturers to incorporate the new connector design standards for enteral devices and other future device types, the Agency does not require manufacturers to switch to the new standard design or to remove products currently in use from the market. Devices with older designs (legacy devices) may still be available on the market for patients who rely on them for their care. All these factors act as drivers in the growth of the small bore connectors market.

Numerous publications regarding patient injury and death from tubing and catheter misconnections indicate that reports of misconnections have increased in frequency over the past several years. Misconnections occur when a connector on a medical device performing a particular function is unintentionally or intentionally attached to a connector from another medical device that performs an entirely different function. Small-bore Luer connectors can freely connect to many different medical devices. Human factor errors coupled with widespread use of Luer connectors may promote misconnections of enteral to non-enteral devices. It acts as a restraint on the growth of the small bore connector market. But to reduce the frequency of connector hazards, the FDA is collaborating with the International Organization for Standardization to develop the AAMI/ANSI/ISO 80369 standards. It is giving an opportunity for companies. (Source- FDA)

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Liquid Bore Connectors

Gas Bore Connectors

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Market Overview

The Small-Bore Connectors market has witnessed a burgeoning growth due to rising healthcare demand. The market has seen increased government support and increasing R&D spending. Small-Bore Connectors market is observing a robust growth in the forecasting period. Economic conditions in the emerging countries are set to drive the global Small-Bore Connectors Market to new heights and giving rise to new opportunities. All these factors contribute to the double growth during forecasting period.

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Small-Bore Connectors market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa.Europe is dominant in the Global Small-Bore Connectors mainly due to the presence of strong players in this region. Europe followed by North America and APAC regions, they both are growing at the high pace due to increasing government support for manufacturers. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less but still with significant growth.

Small-Bore Connectors Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Small-Bore Connectors market are Hopf A. Kunststoff-verarbeitung GmbH, CPC, Elcam Medical, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC and others. The companies are mainly focusing on the expansion and collaborations to penetrate into the new markets.

