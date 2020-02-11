Healthcare

Small Animal Imaging Market to Exhibit 8.6% CAGR During Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

February 11, 2020
4 Min Read
Press Release
Small animal imaging market comprises the devices and reagents used for preclinical imaging of rats and mice for drug development and gene expression studies. These devices are similar to imaging modalities used for diagnostic purposes in humans, however due to the smaller size are generally referred as micro devices such as micro-MRI, micro-SPECT and others. Anatomical, molecular and functional analysis in pre-imaging can provide valuable information to understand the activity of pharmaceutical compounds in preclinical or phase I stage. Such visualization and analysis help and support supporting studies evaluating APIs activity as well as its safety and toxicity.
Being a non-invasive technique, longitudinal studies are possible in preclinical imaging with accurate and detailed analysis. The global small animal imaging market has been studied from three main perspectives: by devices, by reagents, and by application areas. Various devices in the preclinical imaging market include micro-computed tomography (CT), micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), micro-positron emission tomography (PET), single positron emission computed tomography (SPECT), multimodal imaging, optical imaging, micro-ultrasound imaging and micro-photoacoustic tomography (PAT). The contrast reagents market comprises reagents used in CT, MRI, nuclear imaging, optical imaging and ultrasound imaging technologies.
The market with respect to major application areas is studied for oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, neurology & psychiatry and others. Since the inception of the market micro-CT and micro-MRI devices have well established themselves in the market. However the multimodal and optical imaging market are the fastest growing in the global small animal imaging market. In the contrast reagents market optical imaging reagents is the fastest growing market owing to increasing number of gene expression studies. In optical imaging reagents, fluorescent-labeled contrast agents have shown to be useful and safe alternatives to radiotracers in preclinical imaging studies.
The preclinical imaging market has gone through myriad technological advancements and increase in research funding which has exponentially grown the market. Prominent factors driving the global small animal imaging market include growing installation base of multimodal and optical imaging market across the globe. Additionally the increasing demand for preclinical CROs market in Asia Pacific and other developing parts of the world have also boosted the growth in last one decade. High development cost leading to slow adoption rate and restricted accessibility to nuclear imaging reagents are among the few restraints to the market. Over the years the reagents market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to frequent purchase, high shelf life of devices limiting the frequent purchase and growing number of reagent manufacturers. Companies should focus on improving MRI based multimodal imaging devices such as PET/MRI devices is likely to open extensive growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.
Geographically the market is largely dominated by North America followed by Europe due to frequent product launches, increasing preclinical research activities and high adoption rate for expensive devices. Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are among the fastest growing market due to growing number of CROs and increasing industry based funding for conducting pharmaceutical based preclinical researches. The global small animal imaging market has consolidated in the past few years. Some of the prominent players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aspect Imaging, Bruker Corporation, TriFoil Imaging, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Siemens AG, SCANCO Medical AG and Targeson, Inc.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany
NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Tags