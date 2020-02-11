Small Animal Imaging Market to Exhibit 8.6% CAGR During Forecast Period 2014 – 2020

The market with respect to major application areas is studied for oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, neurology & psychiatry and others. Since the inception of the market micro-CT and micro-MRI devices have well established themselves in the market. However the multimodal and optical imaging market are the fastest growing in the global small animal imaging market. In the contrast reagents market optical imaging reagents is the fastest growing market owing to increasing number of gene expression studies. In optical imaging reagents, fluorescent-labeled contrast agents have shown to be useful and safe alternatives to radiotracers in preclinical imaging studies.

The preclinical imaging market has gone through myriad technological advancements and increase in research funding which has exponentially grown the market. Prominent factors driving the global small animal imaging market include growing installation base of multimodal and optical imaging market across the globe. Additionally the increasing demand for preclinical CROs market in Asia Pacific and other developing parts of the world have also boosted the growth in last one decade. High development cost leading to slow adoption rate and restricted accessibility to nuclear imaging reagents are among the few restraints to the market. Over the years the reagents market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to frequent purchase, high shelf life of devices limiting the frequent purchase and growing number of reagent manufacturers. Companies should focus on improving MRI based multimodal imaging devices such as PET/MRI devices is likely to open extensive growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.