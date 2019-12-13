Slot Machines Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Slot Machines Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The top five producers account for about 75% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest consumption value area, which occupied over 60% of the consumption market in 2018.

The Slot Machines market was valued at 2843.3 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3111.5 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Slot Machines.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Slot Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Scientific Games

Aristocrat Leisure

IGT

Novomatic

Konami Gaming

Ainsworth Game Technology

Everi (Multimedia Games)

AGS

EGT

Universal Entertainment (Former Aruze Corp)

Merkur

Zitro

Interblock

Incredible Technologies

Grand Vision Gaming

Inspired Entertainment

Aries Technology (previously Rocket Gaming Systems)

Castle Hill Gaming

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reel Slot Machines

Video Slot Machines

Multi-denomination Slot Machines

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

New/ Expansion

Replacement

