Slider Zipper Pouch Market- Consumer convenience, easy re-sealing and flexible packaging formats are key strategies by key players

The demand for slider zipper pouch is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its re-closability feature. Furthermore, better shelf presence is expected to be one of the significant contributor in increasing the sales of the product. This in turn, is expected to boost the growth of global slider zipper pouch market.

Global slider zipper pouch market is estimated to be worth more than US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2026, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 7% over the forecast period, 2018-2026.

More than 80% of U.S. adults find a re-sealable package convenient, as its resealability saves cost and helps to eliminate any waste.

Consumption of food products that come in slider zipper pouches has gained broad acceptance among consumers, leading to increasing adoption of slider zipper pouches among manufacturers.

In May 2016, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. — a U.S.-based polyester, polypropylene and bio-based films manufacturer — introduced ‘Barrialox’.

In packaging formats such as slider zipper pouches, consumer convenience is kept at the epicentre. Pouches combined with closures such as press to close zip and slider zip. For instance, slider zipper pouches can now be infused with product categories, such as, consumer goods like lawn and garden products, electrical & electronics products. Innovations like these are appealing to the premium and high end brand manufacturers, which is also elevating the brand perception of customers and their willingness to pay more for the add-on value.

Europe and APAC to collectively hold a value share of more than 60% in slider zipper pouch market

Among the key regional markets for slider zipper pouch market, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period. Europe will reportedly represent a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,405.4 Mn by the end of 2022.

Key Vendor Insights

Some of the key players in the global slider zipper pouch market include Glenroy, Inc., Mondi Group plc., Printpack, Inc., Bemis Company,Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Proampac LLC, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Interflex Group Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, American Packaging Corporation, International Plastics Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Bison Bags Co., Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and St. Johns Packaging Ltd.

Manufacturers of innovative packaging are catering to the demand of the consumers by providing multi-align closures that offer consumer convenience, easy re-sealing and are combining with flexible packaging formats that offer product access with full perimeter resealability for products like pet food, snacks, among others.