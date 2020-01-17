Slide Staining Systems Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

Slide staining systems are devices for simplifying critical staining procedures pertaining to microbiological diagnostics and research. These are widely applied to staining slides in immunohistochemistry procedures. Utilizing a slide staining system makes microbiology procedures and manipulation easy for the new-age laboratories which handle multiple samples and require quick turnaround time to manage those samples. However, it is essential to perform the process in an accurate and error-free manner. Slide staining systems enable laboratories and institutes to satisfy their high throughput needs and maintain precision simultaneously. Hence, delivery of high-quality results while maintaining productivity is possible through slide staining systems.

Factors driving the slide staining systems market include rise in user preference for technology which eliminate or reduce manual operations and increase in demand for diagnostic testing. Moreover, academic setups are shifting focus on imbibing technologies which increase the accuracy of research as well as reduce the laborious nature of routine and mundane tasks. Such consumer preferences are poised to bolster the slide staining systems market during the forecast period. In April 2014, Biocare Medical launched the expansion of its automated instrumentation portfolio with the release of ONCORE Automated Slide Staining System. Moreover, in April 2014, Siemens Healthcare launched the Hematek 3000 system to provide semi-automated slide staining to laboratories which require a strong system capable of staining up to 60 slides per hour. The company specifically designed the Hematek 3000 system for a wide range of applications in small as well as large laboratories, including lower volume laboratories as a primary slide staining product or as a backup to fully automated slide preparation protocols in larger laboratories. Such new product launches aid in fuelling the growth of the slide staining systems market. However, certain traditional plastic systems are unsuitable for staining agents. This is anticipated to restrain the slide staining systems market. Innovation in polymer or material use is a strategy used by players to overcome this drawback.

The global slide staining systems market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the slide staining systems market can be divided into automated staining systems, tray and dish style staining systems, reagents, and consumables. Based on end-user, the slide staining systems market can be classified into academic and research institutes, diagnostic and research laboratories, CROs, and biopharmaceutical R&D centers. The U.S. invests significantly on research and developmental activities. Moreover, availability of funds in developed economies makes it easier to incorporate leading edge systems in laboratories. These factors boost the growth of the slide staining systems market in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., etc. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are following the footsteps of these developed economies and starting to incorporate automation in diagnostics to meet high throughput demands of people suffering from diseases and undergoing diagnosis. Moreover, countries such as India, China, and Japan are leading in contract research activities. This is projected to fuel the growth of the automated slide staining systems marekt in Asia Pacific.

Geographically, the slide staining systems market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for a major share of the global slide staining systems market. This can be ascribed to the region leading in a wide array of diagnostic and research capabilities and in the adoption of automation for the same. Histological and cytological examinations are a routine part of diagnostics and drug discovery research, an arena in which North America as well as Europe are frontrunners.

Key players operating in the global slide staining systems market include Abdos Labtech Private Limited, Simport Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Leica Biosystems GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Wheaton Industries, Inc. and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.

