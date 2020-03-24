Sleep Apnea Devices Market Explores New Growth Opportunities– P&S Intelligence

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research, Size, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2023

The market is mainly driven by the increasing patient pool for sleep apnea on account of increasing obesity globally, improving patient compliance owing to stringent reimbursement regulations, increasing home sleep testing as well as initiatives to increase awareness globally.

Diagnostic devices are also sub-categorized into polysomnography devices, home sleep testing devices, pulse oximeters, actigraphy devices, sleep screening devices, and respiratory polygraphs. Of all types, polysomnography devices held the largest share in the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, in 2017.

Sleep laboratories and at-home are the end users in the sleep apnea devices market, where sleep laboratories held the larger share in the market, in 2017. This is attributable to the availability of trained staff in these laboratories who can monitor sleeping patterns effectively.

For instance, in March 2018, Philips India Ltd., a subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips NV, conducted a survey “Better Sleep, Better Health: A Global Look at Why We’re Still Falling Short on Sleep”. According to it, 15,000 adults across 13 countries (U.S., U.K., Germany, Poland, France, India, China, Australia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and Japan) reported certain results for sleep disorders— 61% of the respondents reported medical issues impacting sleep. Of them, insomnia afflicted 26% and snoring kept awake 21% of the respondents. Worrying (58%) and technology distractions (26%) were the other major impediments to good sleep. In India, 19% of the adults reported overlapping of work hours with normal sleep time (shift-work-sleep disorder) as a key barrier to sleep. Another 32% of the adults from India reported technology as a major sleep distractor.

Some of the other major players operating in the sleep apnea devices market are ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., SleepMEd Inc., SomnoMed Ltd., Compumedics Limited, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG., BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, and Braebon Medical Corporation.