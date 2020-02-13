Slalom Windsurf Sails Market Research 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players (Gun Sails, Naish Windsurfing, Simmer, The Loft, Mauisails, Exocet, and NeilPryde Windsurfing)

Slalom sails or race sails are made for speed, usually in light winds. The range for slalom sails is usually on the large end. However, to increase speed performance despite their size they are also built with light materials.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gun Sails, Naish Windsurfing, Simmer, The Loft, Mauisails, Exocet, NeilPryde Windsurfing, North Sails Windsurf, RRD Roberto Ricci Designs, Point-7 International and Northwave

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Slalom Windsurf Sails in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

7-batten

6-batten

8-batten

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

For Amateur

For Professionals

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Slalom Windsurf Sails Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Slalom Windsurf Sails Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Slalom Windsurf Sails by Countries

6 Europe Slalom Windsurf Sails by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Slalom Windsurf Sails by Countries

8 South America Slalom Windsurf Sails by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Slalom Windsurf Sails by Countries

10 Global Slalom Windsurf Sails Market Segment by Type

11 Global Slalom Windsurf Sails Market Segment by Application

12 Slalom Windsurf Sails Market Forecast (2018-2023)

